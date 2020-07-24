Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

RealPage stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,389. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

