Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Sell

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Also, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line in the quarters ahead. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 324,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

