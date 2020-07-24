Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust uptake of SSD Solutions. High demand for eMMC and UFS controllers courtesy of growing adoption of embedded memory controllers in smartphones is expected to drive growth. The company anticipates gaining from increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave. Further, China’s anticipated economic recovery post lockdown holds promise. Also, growing clout of Shannon SSDs is a positive. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. In fact, the company announced bleak preliminary Q2 results anticipating revenues within the lower half of the prior guided range. Notably, its stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.92.

SIMO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 329,331 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

