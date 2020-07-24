Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 592,068 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

