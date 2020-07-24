Zacks Investment Research Lowers S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Get S&W Seed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SANW. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.49. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 43,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $83,524.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $185,151. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of S&W Seed worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.