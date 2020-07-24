Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 2,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92 and a beta of -0.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.