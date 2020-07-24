Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGTX. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

