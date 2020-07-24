Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.30. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

