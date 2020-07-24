ZEON Network (ZEON) Hits One Day Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.01895284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00199618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116668 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

