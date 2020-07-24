ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007673 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $71,493.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01894590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116226 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.