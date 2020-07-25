$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 86.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

