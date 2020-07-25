$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.91. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 770,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.82. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

