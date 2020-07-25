$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.01. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 431,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

