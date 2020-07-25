$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 605.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 7,991,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,191. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.