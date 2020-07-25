$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $1.68. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. 429,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

