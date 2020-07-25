$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $1.68. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. 429,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.