1,119,000 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 16.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 10.41% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 79.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 396,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4,939.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.

NYSEARCA TBF remained flat at $$14.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 954,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

