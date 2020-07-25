13,281 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $6,893,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 8,873,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,619. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

