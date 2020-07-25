138,613 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 851,845 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 653,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 199.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 141,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2,376.1% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 261,444 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $38.44.

