141,322 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after acquiring an additional 279,790 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,011,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

