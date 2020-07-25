$2.66 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Big Lots posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 797,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,397. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

