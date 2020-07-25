2,171 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,920. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

