27,492 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $96.49. 2,176,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

