300 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,506. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $425.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.