328,770 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,880,000. Jacobs Engineering makes up 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 564,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

