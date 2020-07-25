5,793 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,922,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,946,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814,938. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

