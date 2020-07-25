66,125 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $58.13. 2,733,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

