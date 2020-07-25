845 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,054,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

