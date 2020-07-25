97,608 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 951,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. 1,199,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,702. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.