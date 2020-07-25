ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

