Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

