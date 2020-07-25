AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACIU. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AC Immune from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

ACIU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 419,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,961. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AC Immune by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

