Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

