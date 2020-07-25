Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $18.44 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 131,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.