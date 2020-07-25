Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 97,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

