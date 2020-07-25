Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.16. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

