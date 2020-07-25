Advanced Internet Blocks Price Reaches $0.0040 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $97.22 million and approximately $32,070.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00496256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

