Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,063 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Air Lease worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 492,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.