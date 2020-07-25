Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.06.

APD traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

