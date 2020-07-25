Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.67.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

