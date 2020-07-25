Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.67. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

