Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of APD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

