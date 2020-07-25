Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of APD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.67.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

