Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 525,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.96% of First Republic Bank worth $173,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 43,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 580.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,474,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. 433,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.