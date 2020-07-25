Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 4.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.06. 695,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.