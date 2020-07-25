Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $134.24 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 0.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $134,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 39,160,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,598,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

