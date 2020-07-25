Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $364.90 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.76% of Dollar General worth $364,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $191.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

