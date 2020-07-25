Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.0% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 2.02% of Amphenol worth $572,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 385.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 140,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.