Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $214,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.