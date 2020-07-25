Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 725,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,000 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 1.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 2.56% of Henry Schein worth $213,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

