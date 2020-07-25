Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Align Technology stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.38. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.29.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

